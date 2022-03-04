2021 Chevrolet Malibu

$35,997 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8587901

8587901 Stock #: PJ67282

PJ67282 VIN: 1G1ZD5ST1MF067282

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Stock # PJ67282

Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Brake Assist CVT Transmission Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Wheels Telematics ENGINE TRANSMISSION Continuously Variable (CVT) Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor SEATS Gasoline Fuel Cross-Traffic Alert Tires Audio system blackwall Front Bucket Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 8" diagonal colour touchscreen P225/55R17 all-season 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning AM/FM STEREO.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.