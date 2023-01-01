Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$55,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 10350060
  2. 10350060
  3. 10350060
  4. 10350060
  5. 10350060
  6. 10350060
  7. 10350060
  8. 10350060
  9. 10350060
  10. 10350060
  11. 10350060
  12. 10350060
  13. 10350060
  14. 10350060
  15. 10350060
  16. 10350060
  17. 10350060
  18. 10350060
  19. 10350060
  20. 10350060
  21. 10350060
  22. 10350060
  23. 10350060
  24. 10350060
  25. 10350060
  26. 10350060
  27. 10350060
  28. 10350060
  29. 10350060
  30. 10350060
  31. 10350060
  32. 10350060
  33. 10350060
  34. 10350060
  35. 10350060
  36. 10350060
  37. 10350060
  38. 10350060
Contact Seller

$55,997

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10350060
  • Stock #: 23LT12950A
  • VIN: 3GCUYEED2MG391723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front and Rear Park Assist
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
HD Rear Vision Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
CENTRE CONSOLE
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
universal home remote
Keyless Start
Cloth Seat Trim
Air filter
instrument panel
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Back-Up Alarm

Power Options

Power Windows
Power
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer brake controller
Skid Plates
GVWR
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
2
Bose Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Rear
Exhaust
Wheel Locks
Wheels
Recovery Hooks
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Chrome
battery
transfer case
alternator
Z71 Off-Road Package
MIRRORS
BLACK
LEATHER PACKAGE
ASSIST STEPS
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Jet Black
headlamps
Front
8-Speed Automatic
A/T
fasten seat belts
Black Tubular Assist Steps
External Engine Oil Cooler
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
SUMMIT WHITE
Silver ICE Metallic
Floor liners
MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE
RED HOT
Tires
Seat
3.42 ratio
Audio system
blackwall
heavy-duty
Front Bucket
Tire
IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT
Mirror
Cooling
Tailgate
Wheelhouse liners
ultrasonic
Safety Package
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover
Rear axle
inside rearview auto-dimming
Driver Restriction Features
REDLINE EDITION
Integrated
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
Blackout Package
Underseat storage
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS
120-volt
front 40/20/40 split-bench
Window
NORTHSKY BLUE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Advanced Trailering Package
SHADOW GREY METALLIC
OPTION/PACKAGE DISCOUNT
Black Chrome Exhaust Tip
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
5.3L ECOTEC3 V8
Convenience Package II
Bed View Camera
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
170 amps
3.23 ratio
OXFORD BROWN METALLIC
Convenience Package with Bucket Seats
Dark Essentials Package
Rally Edition
8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
8" diagonal colour touchscreen
60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models
with six functional load/access features
6" rectangular
LPO
chromed tubular
USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats)
wheel to wheel
Chevytec spray-on bedliner
Black with Chevrolet logo
Moulded splash guards
Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package
Bed Protection Package
18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system
Up-level Rear with Storage Package
set of 4
Assist steps - 4" Black - round
ADVANCED TRAILERING SYSTEM
Performance Air Intake System
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
BLACK TAILGATE LETTERING
License plate kit
two-speed
bed mounted
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors
maintenance-free
CHERRY RED TINTCOAT
True North Edition Plus
Wireless Phone Projection
275/60R20SL all-terrain
NOT EQUIPPED WITH DYNAMIC FUEL MANAGEMENT
2.7L Turbo
PERFORMANCE UPGRADE PACKAGE
6.2L EcoTec3 V8
SiriusXM with 360L
275/50R22SL all-season
spare 255/80R17SL all-season
Multi-Flex
7000 lbs. (3175 kg)
spare 265/70R17SL all-season
Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6
265/65R18SL all-terrain
275/60R20 all-season
outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated upper glass
for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
white outlined letter
Black work step
97 decibels
22" (55.9 cm) High Gloss Black wheels
Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/start
20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) painted aluminum
Cat-Back Performance Exhaust
dual with polished outlets
Not Equipped with HD Radio
22" (55.9 cm) Bright Chrome wheels
265/65R18SL all-season
Black nameplates
7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
22" (55.9 cm) Carbon flash metallic wheels
20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum
heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr
with removable carpet inserts
Assist steps - 4" chromed round
22" TRANSIT STEEL WHEELS FOR LPO 22" WHEELS AND TIRES
SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS
SHIELDED REAR BRAKE CALIPER
HARD-FOLDING TONNEAU COVER
LABEL
7300 LBS. (3311 KG)
(DEALER-INSTALLED)
GIDEON/VERY DARK ATMOSPHERE
LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
ASSIST STEP AND TONNEAU VALUE PACKAGE II
LINER PROTECTION PACKAGE
PREMIUM SOFT ROLL-UP
GATE FUNCTION POWER UP/DOWN
FLOOR-MOUNTED
REAR SLIDING
22" (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE LOW GLOSS BLACK WHEELS WITH MACHINED ACCENTS
22" (55.9 CM) 5-SPOKE DARK SILVER ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH CHROME INSERTS
BEDSIDE STORAGE BOXES
ASSIST STEP AND TONNEAU VALUE PACKAGE I
LED REFLECTOR (HIGH INTENSITY)
PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM
performance Red
RST PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
20" (50.8 CM) 5-SPLIT SPOKE HIGH GLOSS BLACK WHEELS WITH BLACK CAPS AND BLACK BOWTIE WITH SILVER OUTLINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 56,000 KM
$55,997 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Murano
132,645 KM
$23,997 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord SE...
 82,895 KM
$33,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory