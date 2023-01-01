2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $54,500 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 5 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9815455

9815455 Stock #: 23-0042

23-0042 VIN: 1GCUYDET3MZ183741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,522 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Proximity Key Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

