2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 4 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7501386

7501386 Stock #: 11778A

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 17,400 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Assist Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.