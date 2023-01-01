$39,997+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
21,714KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9461488
- Stock #: PW8850
- VIN: KL79MUSL3MB088916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,714 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Knee Air Bag
A/T
3 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Audio system
9-Speed A/T
Front Bucket
9-Speed Automatic
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ECOTEC 1.3L I3 TURBO DOHC SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
