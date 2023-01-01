Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Bronco

35,357 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco

Location

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

  1. 9794929
  2. 9794929
  3. 9794929
  4. 9794929
  5. 9794929
  6. 9794929
  7. 9794929
  8. 9794929
  9. 9794929
  10. 9794929
  11. 9794929
  12. 9794929
  13. 9794929
  14. 9794929
  15. 9794929
  16. 9794929
  17. 9794929
  18. 9794929
  19. 9794929
  20. 9794929
  21. 9794929
  22. 9794929
  23. 9794929
  24. 9794929
Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,357KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9794929
  • Stock #: L231275A
  • VIN: 1FMDE5DH0MLA75085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,357 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks has the following key features: Powerful 300 HP 2.3L Turbocharged engine with Stop/Start, Keyless Entry with pushbutton start, Power Windows, Power Locks, SiriusXM satellite radio, 6way adjustable driver seat, driver lumbar adjust, Back Up Camera, Rear Defrost, Removable Roof and Doors, Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel, Bose AM FM CD Audio System, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Cruise Control, Climate Control Air Conditioning, Automatic Lights and USB Connectivity.This Bronco Outer Banks features a Powerful Turbocharged engine, the Independant Front Suspension and Four-Wheel drive system serves as a Balanced Powerful and Unstoppable commuting platform for the next proud owner.Call/Text (587) 800-4384 for Immediate Response!We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Auxiliary Switches
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Keyless Entry Keypad
Front license plate bracket

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Brush Guard
Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
cargo area protector
Led Headlights
PAINT PROTECTION FILM
Oxford White
Generic Sun/Moonroof
SHADOW BLACK
Driver Restriction Features
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS
VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6
MOULDED-IN-COLOUR HARD TOP
HARD TOP SOUND DEADENING HEADLINER
Front collision mitigation
FORD PERFORMANCE HEAVY-DUTY MODULAR FRONT BUMPER
EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A STANDARD PACKAGE
SASQUATCH PACKAGE
DOOR STORAGE BAGS
Front Row Top Panels & Door Storage Bags
DARK SPACE GREY/BLK ONYX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

2020 BMW X5
73,252 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 93,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper HAR...
 117,944 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory