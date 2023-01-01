$59,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2960
2021 Ford Bronco
Location
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
855-996-2960
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9794929
- Stock #: L231275A
- VIN: 1FMDE5DH0MLA75085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,357 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks has the following key features: Powerful 300 HP 2.3L Turbocharged engine with Stop/Start, Keyless Entry with pushbutton start, Power Windows, Power Locks, SiriusXM satellite radio, 6way adjustable driver seat, driver lumbar adjust, Back Up Camera, Rear Defrost, Removable Roof and Doors, Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel, Bose AM FM CD Audio System, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Cruise Control, Climate Control Air Conditioning, Automatic Lights and USB Connectivity.This Bronco Outer Banks features a Powerful Turbocharged engine, the Independant Front Suspension and Four-Wheel drive system serves as a Balanced Powerful and Unstoppable commuting platform for the next proud owner.Call/Text (587) 800-4384 for Immediate Response!We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.