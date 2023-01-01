2021 Ford Bronco

$59,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 3 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9794929

9794929 Stock #: L231275A

L231275A VIN: 1FMDE5DH0MLA75085

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,357 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Auxiliary Switches Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Keyless Entry Keypad Front license plate bracket Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Cloth Bucket Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Brush Guard Turbocharged Telematics Convertible Hardtop A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel cargo area protector Led Headlights PAINT PROTECTION FILM Oxford White Generic Sun/Moonroof SHADOW BLACK Driver Restriction Features FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT ICONIC SILVER METALLIC CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 MOULDED-IN-COLOUR HARD TOP HARD TOP SOUND DEADENING HEADLINER Front collision mitigation FORD PERFORMANCE HEAVY-DUTY MODULAR FRONT BUMPER EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A STANDARD PACKAGE SASQUATCH PACKAGE DOOR STORAGE BAGS Front Row Top Panels & Door Storage Bags DARK SPACE GREY/BLK ONYX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.