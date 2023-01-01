$47,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Edge
2021 Ford Edge
Location
Kentwood Ford
13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9
855-996-3024
$47,997
+ taxes & licensing
35,900KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4AP6MBA51675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
Panoramic Vista Roof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
EBONY
Equipment Group 400A
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Cross-Traffic Alert
CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE
LITHIUM GREY
Driver Restriction Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
AGATE BLACK
WHEELS: 21" PREMIUM GLOSS BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM
Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Requires Subscription
FORD PERFORMANCE BLUE METALLIC
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
TIRES: 265/40R21 AS BSW
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kentwood Ford
2021 RAM 1500 Classic 55,677 KM $39,997 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan 159,000 KM $17,997 + tax & lic
2021 Lincoln Corsair 52,600 KM $55,747 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Kentwood Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kentwood Ford
13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9
Call Dealer
855-996-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,997
+ taxes & licensing
Kentwood Ford
855-996-3024
2021 Ford Edge