2021 Ford Edge

35,900 KM

Details Features

$47,997

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge

2021 Ford Edge

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$47,997

+ taxes & licensing

35,900KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4AP6MBA51675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
Panoramic Vista Roof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
EBONY
Equipment Group 400A
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Cross-Traffic Alert
CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE
LITHIUM GREY
Driver Restriction Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
AGATE BLACK
WHEELS: 21" PREMIUM GLOSS BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM
Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Requires Subscription
FORD PERFORMANCE BLUE METALLIC
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
TIRES: 265/40R21 AS BSW
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$47,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2021 Ford Edge