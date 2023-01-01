2021 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 5 5 8 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 24,558 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Evasion Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights EBONY Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A Requires Subscription STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof Front collision mitigation Heated ActiveX Material Sport Contour Bucket Seats Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist

