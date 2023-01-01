$37,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
Location
Kentwood Ford
13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9
855-996-3024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,582 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is located at our New Car Sales LOT! 13344 97 Street, Edmonton, AB!ULTRA low kms! Like New!! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramoic Sunroof, Lane Keeping, Hansfree Liftgate with Foot activation, Adaptive Cruisea and MUCH MUCH More!!Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report and full 122 point Inspection! Full Factory Warranty, Low KMS, Great Shape!! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle. 780-476-8600. at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We are an AMVIC licensed business.
Vehicle Features
