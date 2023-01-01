Menu
This Vehicle is located at our New Car Sales LOT! 13344 97 Street, Edmonton, AB!ULTRA low kms! Like New!! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramoic Sunroof, Lane Keeping, Hansfree Liftgate with Foot activation, Adaptive Cruisea and MUCH MUCH More!!Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report and full 122 point Inspection! Full Factory Warranty, Low KMS, Great Shape!! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle. 780-476-8600. at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We are an AMVIC licensed business.

2021 Ford Escape

28,582 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,582KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9DZ7MUA13837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,582 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is located at our New Car Sales LOT! 13344 97 Street, Edmonton, AB!ULTRA low kms! Like New!! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Panoramoic Sunroof, Lane Keeping, Hansfree Liftgate with Foot activation, Adaptive Cruisea and MUCH MUCH More!!Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report and full 122 point Inspection! Full Factory Warranty, Low KMS, Great Shape!! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle. 780-476-8600. at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We are an AMVIC licensed business.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
EBONY
Equipment Group 400A
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Transmission: eCVT
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof
Front collision mitigation
Heated ActiveX Material Sport Contour Bucket Seats
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2021 Ford Escape