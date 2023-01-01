Menu
2021 Ford F-150

68,056 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,056KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10272861
  • Stock #: PC58020
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E84MFB58020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC58020
  • Mileage 68,056 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Keyless Start
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
GVWR: 3
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Max Trailer Tow Package
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 701A STANDARD
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Unique Multi-Contour Carmelo Leather Bucket Seats
198 KG (7
050 LB) PAYLOAD PACKAGE
BLACK/CARMELO

