$49,997 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 5 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7467864

7467864 Stock #: PS01154

PS01154 VIN: 1FTEW1EB9MFA01154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PS01154

Mileage 20,552 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Flex Fuel Capability Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Diesel Fuel A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Gas/Electric Hybrid Led Headlights WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keeping Assist Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.