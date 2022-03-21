Menu
2021 Ford F-150

27,000 KM

$70,000

+ tax & licensing
$70,000

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Trans Sell Motors

9436 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1B2

780-667-9101

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$70,000

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8701886

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 27,000 KM

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

9436 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1B2

780-667-XXXX

780-667-9101

