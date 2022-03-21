Menu
2021 Ford F-150

40,000 KM

Details

$72,999

+ tax & licensing
$72,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

SUPERCREW

SUPERCREW

Location

Trans Sell Motors

9436 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1B2

780-667-9101

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$72,999

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8708765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

