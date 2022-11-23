Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

34,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited/Tremor SuperCrew

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum/Limited/Tremor SuperCrew

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9368530
  • Stock #: 21578A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21578A
  • Mileage 34,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

2015 Chrysler 300 TO...
 122,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey SE
 184,088 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLT...
 39,652 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory