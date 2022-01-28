2021 Ford Mustang

$69,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 3 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8245104

8245104 Stock #: 22QJ0855A

22QJ0855A VIN: 3FMTK3SUXMMA08355

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour White

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22QJ0855A

Mileage 12,300 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Evasion Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Engine: Rr Primary & Fr Secondary Electric Motor Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Electric Motor Generic Sun/Moonroof Electric Fuel System Driver Restriction Features Rear Collision Mitigation 1-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Transmission: Single Speed TIRES: 225/55R19 AS BSW Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.