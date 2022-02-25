Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

13,042 KM

Details Description Features

$39,997

+ tax & licensing
$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

13,042KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8292873
  Stock #: PJ03078
  VIN: 1FA6P8TH7M5103078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PJ03078
  • Mileage 13,042 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
EBONY
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC
Requires Subscription
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
EQUIPMENT GROUP 100A STANDARD PACKAGE
Front collision mitigation

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

