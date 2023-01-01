Menu
2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E

41,104 KM

$59,981

+ tax & licensing
$59,981

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

$59,981

+ taxes & licensing

41,104KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9830921
  • Stock #: PW4598
  • VIN: 3FMTK3SU5MMA04598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,104 KM

Vehicle Description

PW4598 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E Premium in sleek white, an innovative and high-performance electric SUV that combines style and sustainability. With its modern and aerodynamic exterior design, this vehicle is both practical and stylish on the road. Equipped with a high-performance electric motor and advanced technology, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E Premium delivers a smooth and quiet driving experience. The spacious and functional interior is equipped with modern features and advanced safety technology, providing both convenience and peace of mind for the driver and passengers. With its impressive build quality and sustainable performance, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E Premium is the ultimate choice for anyone looking for a reliable and environmentally friendly SUV. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience this impressive vehicle for yourself - come see it today!This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE: RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR (99U)
Engine: Rr Primary & Fr Secondary Electric Motor

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front license plate bracket

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Equipment Group 300A
Led Headlights
interior protection package
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Electric Motor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Electric Fuel System
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
SHADOW BLACK
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
1-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Transmission: Single Speed
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
BLACK ONYX
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
INFINITE BLUE METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
RAPID RED TINTED CLEARCOAT
GRABBER BLUE METALLIC
SPACE WHITE METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
LIGHT SPACE GREY
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
DARK MATTER GREY METALLIC
TIRES: 225/55R19 SUMMER
BLACK W/RED STITCHING
Heated Perforated ActiveX Bucket Seats
BLACK W/BLUE STITCHING
HEATED PERFORATED ACTIVEX BUCKET SEATS (L)

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

