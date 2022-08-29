Menu
2021 Honda Civic

33,080 KM

Details Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

SEDAN

2021 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

Sale

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

33,080KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9048940
  • Stock #: PW8689
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F56MH002175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW8689
  • Mileage 33,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CVT Transmission
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Telematics
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

