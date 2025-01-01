$43,999+ GST
2021 Honda Pilot
Touring 7-Passenger-Leather-Sunroof-NAV-
2021 Honda Pilot
Touring 7-Passenger-Leather-Sunroof-NAV-
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
780-435-4000
$43,999
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 93,169 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2021 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger while we still have it in stock!*This Honda Pilot Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crowfoot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
Call Dealer
780-435-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
780-435-4000