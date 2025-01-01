Menu
Check out this 2021 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger while we still have it in stock!*This Honda Pilot Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crowfoot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7.

2021 Honda Pilot

93,169 KM

$43,999

+ GST
2021 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger-Leather-Sunroof-NAV-

12647574

2021 Honda Pilot

Touring 7-Passenger-Leather-Sunroof-NAV-

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$43,999

+ GST

Used
93,169KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H65MB506802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 93,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2021 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger while we still have it in stock!*This Honda Pilot Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crowfoot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Honda Pilot