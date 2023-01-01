Menu
Account
Sign In
AMVIC Licensed BusinessSouthtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundais best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome! Although we make every effort to provide accruate information about the vehicle, please verify options and equipment before purchasing.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

63,507 KM

Details Description Features

$24,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

855-996-2957

  1. 10789413
  2. 10789413
  3. 10789413
  4. 10789413
  5. 10789413
  6. 10789413
  7. 10789413
  8. 10789413
  9. 10789413
  10. 10789413
  11. 10789413
  12. 10789413
  13. 10789413
  14. 10789413
  15. 10789413
  16. 10789413
  17. 10789413
  18. 10789413
  19. 10789413
  20. 10789413
  21. 10789413
Contact Seller

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,507KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG6MU108816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CB0778
  • Mileage 63,507 KM

Vehicle Description

AMVIC Licensed BusinessSouthtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundais best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome! Although we make every effort to provide accruate information about the vehicle, please verify options and equipment before purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Polar White
SPACE BLACK
FIERY RED
CYBER GREY
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southtown Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe 80,294 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Hyundai PALISADE 88,575 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Hyundai KONA 70,444 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southtown Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Southtown Hyundai

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2957

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

Southtown Hyundai

855-996-2957

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra