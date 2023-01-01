Menu
AMVIC Licensed BusinessSouthtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

80,294 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

855-996-2957

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,294KM
Used
VIN 5NMS3DAJ6MH333551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW0773
  • Mileage 80,294 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Leather Seating Surfaces
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
BLACK
Beige
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Flame Red
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
QUARTZ WHITE
STORMY SEA
TWILIGHT BLACK
Requires Subscription
SHIMMERING SILVER
NOCTURNE GREY
HAMPTON GREY
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Southtown Hyundai

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southtown Hyundai

855-996-2957

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe