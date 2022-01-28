Menu
2021 Hyundai Sonata

27,200 KM

Details Description

$28,297

+ tax & licensing
$28,297

+ taxes & licensing

Southtown Hyundai

855-996-2957

2021 Hyundai Sonata

2021 Hyundai Sonata

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

855-996-2957

Sale

$28,297

+ taxes & licensing

27,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8197275
  Stock #: PW0056
  VIN: 5NPEG4JA4MH072439

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # PW0056
  Mileage 27,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Southtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundais best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome!Interested in this vehicle and need more information? Contact our Internet Sales Team at 780.450.1021, SouthtownHyundaiSalesLeads@southtownhyundai.com or come on in!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

