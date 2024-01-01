Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Hyundai Venue

69,229 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Venue

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Venue

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

  1. 10988459
  2. 10988459
  3. 10988459
  4. 10988459
  5. 10988459
  6. 10988459
  7. 10988459
  8. 10988459
  9. 10988459
  10. 10988459
  11. 10988459
  12. 10988459
  13. 10988459
  14. 10988459
  15. 10988459
  16. 10988459
  17. 10988459
  18. 10988459
  19. 10988459
  20. 10988459
  21. 10988459
  22. 10988459
  23. 10988459
  24. 10988459
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,229KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A31MU073748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW9391
  • Mileage 69,229 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
STITCHED CLOTH SEAT TRIM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Polar White
SPACE BLACK
FIERY RED
INTENSE BLUE
TYPHOON SILVER
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Honda

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Mazda CX-5 15,864 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Compass for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Jeep Compass 41,382 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Ranger for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Ford Ranger 74,451 KM $35,998 + tax & lic

Email Go Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2949

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Venue