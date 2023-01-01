Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

33,942 KM

Details Description Features

$88,907

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$88,907

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

  1. 10216143
  2. 10216143
  3. 10216143
  4. 10216143
  5. 10216143
  6. 10216143
  7. 10216143
  8. 10216143
  9. 10216143
  10. 10216143
  11. 10216143
  12. 10216143
  13. 10216143
  14. 10216143
  15. 10216143
  16. 10216143
  17. 10216143
  18. 10216143
  19. 10216143
  20. 10216143
  21. 10216143
  22. 10216143
  23. 10216143
  24. 10216143
  25. 10216143
  26. 10216143
  27. 10216143
  28. 10216143
  29. 10216143
  30. 10216143
  31. 10216143
  32. 10216143
  33. 10216143
Contact Seller

$88,907

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,942KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10216143
  • Stock #: PW11794A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ7MC530979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW11794A
  • Mileage 33,942 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Norden Volkswagen, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipPlease come visit us at:14703 137 Ave NW just off St. Albert Trail T5L 2L5AEdmonton, ABPhone: 7804843000

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Quick Order Package 29L
Trailer Tow Group IV
BLACK
Active suspension
Rear DVD Entertainment Centre
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
8-Speed A/T
BRIGHT WHITE
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Velvet Red Pearl
Redline Pearl
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
RED SEAT BELTS
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
Sepia/Black w/Silver
High Performance Brakes
SRT High Performance Audio Package
Driver Restriction Features
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
WHEELS: 20" X 10" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Laguna leather front vented seats
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
SIGNATURE LEATHER WRAPPED INTERIOR PACKAGE
STING-GREY
Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW AS
Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW 3-Season
Slate Blue Pearl
Green Metallic
Requires Subscription
Nappa Leather/Suede-Faced Front Vented Seats
Wheels: 20" x 10" Satin Carbon Split-Spoke Alum
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norden Volkswagen

2022 Audi Q8
18,459 KM
$93,907 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Sportba...
 127,362 KM
$40,907 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 132,761 KM
$25,907 + tax & lic

Email Norden Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory