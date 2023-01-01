2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$88,907 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 9 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10216143

10216143 Stock #: PW11794A

PW11794A VIN: 1C4RJFDJ7MC530979

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PW11794A

Mileage 33,942 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Compact Spare Tire Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Telematics Quick Order Package 29L Trailer Tow Group IV BLACK Active suspension Rear DVD Entertainment Centre Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl 8-Speed A/T BRIGHT WHITE Granite Crystal Metallic Billet Silver Metallic Velvet Red Pearl Redline Pearl Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking RED SEAT BELTS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic Sepia/Black w/Silver High Performance Brakes SRT High Performance Audio Package Driver Restriction Features DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL WHEELS: 20" X 10" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM Laguna leather front vented seats COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF SIGNATURE LEATHER WRAPPED INTERIOR PACKAGE STING-GREY Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW AS Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW 3-Season Slate Blue Pearl Green Metallic Requires Subscription Nappa Leather/Suede-Faced Front Vented Seats Wheels: 20" x 10" Satin Carbon Split-Spoke Alum Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.