$88,907+ tax & licensing
$88,907
+ taxes & licensing
Norden Volkswagen
855-996-2963
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Norden Volkswagen
14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
855-996-2963
$88,907
+ taxes & licensing
33,942KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10216143
- Stock #: PW11794A
- VIN: 1C4RJFDJ7MC530979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,942 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Norden Volkswagen, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipPlease come visit us at:14703 137 Ave NW just off St. Albert Trail T5L 2L5AEdmonton, ABPhone: 7804843000
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Quick Order Package 29L
Trailer Tow Group IV
BLACK
Active suspension
Rear DVD Entertainment Centre
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
8-Speed A/T
BRIGHT WHITE
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Velvet Red Pearl
Redline Pearl
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
RED SEAT BELTS
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
Sepia/Black w/Silver
High Performance Brakes
SRT High Performance Audio Package
Driver Restriction Features
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
WHEELS: 20" X 10" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Laguna leather front vented seats
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
SIGNATURE LEATHER WRAPPED INTERIOR PACKAGE
STING-GREY
Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW AS
Tires: 295/45ZR20 BSW 3-Season
Slate Blue Pearl
Green Metallic
Requires Subscription
Nappa Leather/Suede-Faced Front Vented Seats
Wheels: 20" x 10" Satin Carbon Split-Spoke Alum
Front collision mitigation
Norden Volkswagen
14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5