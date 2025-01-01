Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New Tires/Brakes</p><p> </p><p>WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / No extra repair required </p><p> </p><p>Warranty Available </p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2021 Kia Forte

90,528 KM

Details Description Features

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Forte

EX Htd Seats/Steering, BU Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
12398280

2021 Kia Forte

EX Htd Seats/Steering, BU Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1744302029
  2. 1744302029
  3. 1744302029
  4. 1744302029
  5. 1744302029
  6. 1744302029
  7. 1744302028
  8. 1744302030
  9. 1744302030
  10. 1744302030
  11. 1744302030
  12. 1744302030
  13. 1744302030
  14. 1744302030
  15. 1744302031
  16. 1744302031
  17. 1744302031
  18. 1744302031
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,528KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD1ME336063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0020
  • Mileage 90,528 KM

Vehicle Description

New Tires/Brakes

 

WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.

 

Mechanically certified / No extra repair required 

 

Warranty Available 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD Bu Cam, Htd seats, Blth for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD Bu Cam, Htd seats, Blth 125,498 KM $18,200 + tax & lic
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S AWD , Htd seats, Sunroof, Leather, Navi, Bth for sale in Edmonton, AB
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman S AWD , Htd seats, Sunroof, Leather, Navi, Bth 140,140 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, 7 Pass Sto N Go for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, 7 Pass Sto N Go 155,348 KM $15,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte