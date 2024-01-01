$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Rio5
LX
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 10457
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Kia Rio5 hatchback, a perfect blend of style and efficiency. This compact yet versatile vehicle is designed to elevate your driving experience. With financing options available, owning the Kia Rio5 has never been more accessible. Our flexible financing plans are tailored to fit your budget, ensuring you can enjoy the benefits of this sleek hatchback without compromising your financial comfort.
For added convenience, take advantage of our delivery service, bringing the 2021 Kia Rio5 directly to your doorstep. This hassle-free option allows you to skip the trip to the dealership, making the acquisition process seamless and stress-free. Experience the pleasure of driving a stylish and efficient hatchback with the 2021 Kia Rio5, where financing options and doorstep delivery converge for a convenient and enjoyable ownership experience.
Vehicle Features
