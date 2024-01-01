Menu
Introducing the 2021 Kia Rio5 hatchback, a perfect blend of style and efficiency. This compact yet versatile vehicle is designed to elevate your driving experience. With financing options available, owning the Kia Rio5 has never been more accessible. Our flexible financing plans are tailored to fit your budget, ensuring you can enjoy the benefits of this sleek hatchback without compromising your financial comfort.

For added convenience, take advantage of our delivery service, bringing the 2021 Kia Rio5 directly to your doorstep. This hassle-free option allows you to skip the trip to the dealership, making the acquisition process seamless and stress-free. Experience the pleasure of driving a stylish and efficient hatchback with the 2021 Kia Rio5, where financing options and doorstep delivery converge for a convenient and enjoyable ownership experience.

Details Description Features

LX

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
CALL
VIN 3KPA25AD8ME374592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10457
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

 


Introducing the 2021 Kia Rio5 hatchback, a perfect blend of style and efficiency. This compact yet versatile vehicle is designed to elevate your driving experience. With financing options available, owning the Kia Rio5 has never been more accessible. Our flexible financing plans are tailored to fit your budget, ensuring you can enjoy the benefits of this sleek hatchback without compromising your financial comfort.


For added convenience, take advantage of our delivery service, bringing the 2021 Kia Rio5 directly to your doorstep. This hassle-free option allows you to skip the trip to the dealership, making the acquisition process seamless and stress-free. Experience the pleasure of driving a stylish and efficient hatchback with the 2021 Kia Rio5, where financing options and doorstep delivery converge for a convenient and enjoyable ownership experience.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

