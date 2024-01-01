Menu
<p>Introducing the 2021 Kia Seltos EX, a fully loaded SUV that offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced features. With its sleek design and versatile capabilities, the Seltos EX is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Equipped with a range of premium features, including advanced technology and convenience options, this SUV ensures a luxurious and enjoyable ride for both driver and passengers.</p> <p>To make ownership even more convenient, we offer flexible financing options tailored to your needs. Whether you prefer to finance your purchase or explore leasing options, were here to help you find the best solution that fits your budget. Additionally, take advantage of our hassle-free delivery service, bringing the 2021 Kia Seltos EX directly to your doorstep. This streamlined process allows you to skip the trip to the dealership, making acquiring this fully loaded SUV both convenient and enjoyable.</p> <p>Experience the ultimate combination of style, comfort, and convenience with the 2021 Kia Seltos EX. With financing options and doorstep delivery available, owning this luxurious SUV has never been easier. Dont miss out on the opportunity to drive home in a fully loaded Kia Seltos EX and elevate your driving experience today.</p>

2021 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

EX AWD

2021 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
CALL
VIN kndeucaa8m7226089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25454
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag

Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

780-474-6259

2021 Kia Seltos