$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
2021 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 25454
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Kia Seltos EX, a fully loaded SUV that offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and advanced features. With its sleek design and versatile capabilities, the Seltos EX is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Equipped with a range of premium features, including advanced technology and convenience options, this SUV ensures a luxurious and enjoyable ride for both driver and passengers.
To make ownership even more convenient, we offer flexible financing options tailored to your needs. Whether you prefer to finance your purchase or explore leasing options, we're here to help you find the best solution that fits your budget. Additionally, take advantage of our hassle-free delivery service, bringing the 2021 Kia Seltos EX directly to your doorstep. This streamlined process allows you to skip the trip to the dealership, making acquiring this fully loaded SUV both convenient and enjoyable.
Experience the ultimate combination of style, comfort, and convenience with the 2021 Kia Seltos EX. With financing options and doorstep delivery available, owning this luxurious SUV has never been easier. Don't miss out on the opportunity to drive home in a fully loaded Kia Seltos EX and elevate your driving experience today.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259