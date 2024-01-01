Menu
<p> </p> <p>Introducing the 2021 Kia Seltos EX, a compact SUV that exemplifies style, innovation, and performance. The fully loaded EX model brings a wealth of premium features to your driving experience. Revel in the convenience of a power sunroof, ensuring an airy and enjoyable cabin atmosphere. Stay connected effortlessly with the infotainment system, complete with a large touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration.</p> <p>This Seltos EX is not just about style; its also about substance. With advanced safety features such as forward collision avoidance and lane-keeping assist, your safety is a top priority. To make owning this exceptional SUV even more accessible, take advantage of our flexible financing options tailored to your budget.</p> <p>As an added convenience, we offer free Canada-wide delivery, bringing the 2021 Kia Seltos EX directly to your doorstep. Whether youre navigating urban streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure, experience the epitome of convenience, style, and performance with the Seltos EX. Dont miss the opportunity to drive a fully loaded SUV that caters to your every need, from advanced technology to worry-free delivery and financing options.</p>

Used
CALL
VIN KNDEUCAA7M7194252

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10421
  • Mileage 0

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

