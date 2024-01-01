$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 10421
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Kia Seltos EX, a compact SUV that exemplifies style, innovation, and performance. The fully loaded EX model brings a wealth of premium features to your driving experience. Revel in the convenience of a power sunroof, ensuring an airy and enjoyable cabin atmosphere. Stay connected effortlessly with the infotainment system, complete with a large touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration.
This Seltos EX is not just about style; it's also about substance. With advanced safety features such as forward collision avoidance and lane-keeping assist, your safety is a top priority. To make owning this exceptional SUV even more accessible, take advantage of our flexible financing options tailored to your budget.
As an added convenience, we offer free Canada-wide delivery, bringing the 2021 Kia Seltos EX directly to your doorstep. Whether you're navigating urban streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure, experience the epitome of convenience, style, and performance with the Seltos EX. Don't miss the opportunity to drive a fully loaded SUV that caters to your every need, from advanced technology to worry-free delivery and financing options.
Vehicle Features
