$64,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2956
2021 Kia Telluride
Location
Go Kia South
3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4
855-996-2956
$64,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9113254
- Stock #: PW6537
- VIN: 5XYP5DHC4MG154703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,171 KM
Vehicle Description
KIA TELLURIDE SX V6 AWD; LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, SMART KEY, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH!!!!This KIA TELLURIDE SX V6 AWD is ready for all the seasons with AWD, power sunroof, ventilated seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, and tri-zone climate control with air conditioning!!! It is also loaded with features: comes with leather seats, navigation, 360-degree backup camera, 8 passenger, Qi wireless phone charger, push-button start, smart key, power driver's memory seat, power mirrors/locks/windows, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, leather multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX/USB player, 115V 150W plug, 12V plugs, alloy rims, and more!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Go Kia South
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.