All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report!

2021 Lexus IS

56,404 KM

2021 Lexus IS

2021 Lexus IS

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

56,404KM
Used
VIN JTHA81F23M5043525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PJ43525
  • Mileage 56,404 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Tires: P235/40R19
Wheels: 19" F SPORT Alloy
Tires: P235/40R19 Front & P265/35R19 Rear

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
BLACK
White
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
ULTRA WHITE
F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim
Requires Subscription
INFRARED
NuLuxe Seat Trim
Radio: Enform Audio w/Embedded Navigation
IS 300 GRADE
ATOMIC SILVER
EMINENT WHITE PEARL
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
IS 300 PREMIUM
RIOJA RED
CAVIAR
ULTRASONIC BLUE MICA 2.0
GRECIAN WATER
CIRCUIT RED
CLOUDBURST GREY
IRIDIUM
IS 300 F SPORT 1
IS 300 LUXURY
IS 300 F SPORT 2
IS 300 ULTRA LUXURY
GLAZED CARAMEL/BLACK

2021 Lexus IS