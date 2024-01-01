Menu
2021 Mazda MAZDA6

55,363 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

55,363KM
Used
VIN JM1GL1VM5M1606238

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW9395
  • Mileage 55,363 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Package AA00
BLACK
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
SNOWFLAKE WHITE PEARL
MACHINE GREY METALLIC
SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC
JET BLACK MICA
DEEP CRYSTAL BLUE MICA
Requires Subscription
BLUE REFLEX MICA
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

