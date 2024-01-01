$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mazda MAZDA6
2021 Mazda MAZDA6
Location
Go Honda
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
855-996-2949
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,363KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1GL1VM5M1606238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW9395
- Mileage 55,363 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Package AA00
BLACK
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
SNOWFLAKE WHITE PEARL
MACHINE GREY METALLIC
SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC
JET BLACK MICA
DEEP CRYSTAL BLUE MICA
Requires Subscription
BLUE REFLEX MICA
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Go Honda
2021 Mazda CX-5 15,864 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Compass 41,382 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger 74,451 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Email Go Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Honda
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
Call Dealer
855-996-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Go Honda
855-996-2949
2021 Mazda MAZDA6