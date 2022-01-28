$33,598+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
Location
Go Honda
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
- Stock #: PW8277
- VIN: JA4AJVAW8MU601764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,012 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Mitsubishi RVR GT, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NO ACCIDENTS! 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4WD CVT Black Interested in a vehicle in Edmonton, Alberta or have more questions? Contact our Go Honda Sales Team in Edmonton at 780-483-4024! Book a test drive now! At Go Honda,our professional sales team speaks your language, literally we speak several different languages, including Tagalog, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, Polish, Romanian and Ukrainian. We want to help you find the best vehicle in Edmonton that fits both your lifestyle and budget!At Go Honda, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of western Canada!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Honda reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*On approved credit, see dealer for detailsGo Honda is an AMVIC-Licensed Business.
Vehicle Features
