Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

51,585 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

Contact Seller
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

  1. 9896381
  2. 9896381
  3. 9896381
  4. 9896381
  5. 9896381
  6. 9896381
  7. 9896381
  8. 9896381
  9. 9896381
  10. 9896381
  11. 9896381
  12. 9896381
  13. 9896381
  14. 9896381
  15. 9896381
  16. 9896381
  17. 9896381
  18. 9896381
  19. 9896381
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
51,585KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9896381
  • Stock #: PW0394
  • VIN: JA4AJUAU6MU600394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,585 KM

Vehicle Description

PW0394 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES in black! This stylish vehicle features a spacious interior with room for up to five passengers, and it's loaded with all the features you need for a comfortable ride. With a powerful yet fuel-efficient engine and all-wheel drive, the RVR ES is the perfect vehicle for both city and highway driving. Plus, it's packed with safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road. Don't miss out on this great SUV come take it for a test drive today!This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed DealershipThis vehicle has been registered in the province ofOntarioinCanadawithNormalbranding.CARFAX REPORT : $2,641.97 , $1,344.00

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Fabric seat trim
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
BLACK
Sterling Silver
Knee Air Bag
PEARL WHITE
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Titanium Grey
OCTANE BLUE PEARL
LABRADOR BLACK PEARL
ES BASE
RED DIAMOND
Requires Subscription
SUNSHINE ORANGE
OAK BROWN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

2020 RAM 3500
79,418 KM
$79,998 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 93,252 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenger
10,395 KM
$85,997 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory