Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Kicks

13,972 KM

Details Description Features

$25,497

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,497

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Kicks

2021 Nissan Kicks

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Kicks

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 9530218
  2. 9530218
  3. 9530218
  4. 9530218
  5. 9530218
  6. 9530218
  7. 9530218
  8. 9530218
  9. 9530218
  10. 9530218
  11. 9530218
  12. 9530218
  13. 9530218
  14. 9530218
  15. 9530218
  16. 9530218
  17. 9530218
  18. 9530218
  19. 9530218
  20. 9530218
  21. 9530218
  22. 9530218
  23. 9530218
  24. 9530218
  25. 9530218
  26. 9530218
Contact Seller
Sale

$25,497

+ taxes & licensing

13,972KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9530218
  • Stock #: PA48290
  • VIN: 3N1CP5BV8ML548290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA48290
  • Mileage 13,972 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CVT Transmission
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2018 Ford EcoSport
83,969 KM
$25,997 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Spark
487 KM
$19,997 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Expedition
0 KM
$58,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory