$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
2021 Nissan Rogue
Location
Go Nissan South
1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1
855-996-4230
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA46745
- Mileage 21,541 KM
Vehicle Description
Make no compromises; whether on the highway, out on the town or just picking up your child from school, do yourself a favor and take your place behind the wheel of our newest trade in! Come to Go Nissan South, we strive for our customers to expect excellence. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan South reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.Go Nissan South is an AMVIC licensed business.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Go Nissan South
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Go Nissan South
Go Nissan South
Call Dealer
855-996-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-4230