Make no compromises; whether on the highway, out on the town or just picking up your child from school, do yourself a favor and take your place behind the wheel of our newest trade in! Come to Go Nissan South, we strive for our customers to expect excellence. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan South reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.Go Nissan South is an AMVIC licensed business.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

2021 Nissan Rogue

21,541 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

Go Nissan South

1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1

855-996-4230

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,541KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT3BB3MC746745

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA46745
  • Mileage 21,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Make no compromises; whether on the highway, out on the town or just picking up your child from school, do yourself a favor and take your place behind the wheel of our newest trade in! Come to Go Nissan South, we strive for our customers to expect excellence. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan South reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.Go Nissan South is an AMVIC licensed business.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cloth Seat Trim
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Grey
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Leatherette seat trim
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Graphite
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
GUN METALLIC
SUPER BLACK
PACKAGE CC00 W/NO OPTIONS
CASPIAN BLUE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Satin Chrome Rear Bumper Protector
Package PP00 w/Premium Package
SCARLET EMBER PEARL METALLIC
PEARL WHITE PEARL METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
BOULDER GRAY PEARL METALLIC
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Go Nissan South

Go Nissan South

1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan South

855-996-4230

2021 Nissan Rogue