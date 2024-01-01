Menu
The 2021 Nissan Versa S is a compact sedan that redefines the entry-level segment with its blend of style, efficiency, and modern features. With its sleek and aerodynamic exterior design, the Versa S exudes a contemporary charm, making it stand out on the road. Powered by a peppy 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth five-speed automatic transmission, the Versa S delivers a balanced combination of performance and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for city commuting and daily errands. Inside the cabin, the Versa S offers a surprisingly spacious and comfortable environment for up to five passengers, with supportive seating and ample legroom. Despite its affordability, the Versa S comes generously equipped with a host of modern features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Siri Eyes Free, and a four-speaker audio system. Other notable amenities include power windows and door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and a suite of advanced safety features such as automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, and lane departure warning. With its combination of practicality, efficiency, and value, the 2021 Nissan Versa S is an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking a stylish and well-equipped compact sedan.

50,144 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,144KM
Used
VIN 3N1CN8DV3ML826050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cloth Seat Trim

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
FRESH POWDER
Charcoal
Rear Collision Mitigation
GUN METALLIC
SUPER BLACK
PACKAGE AE00
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-XXXX

855-996-2962

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

