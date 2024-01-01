$22,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Versa
Location
Go Nissan North
14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5
855-996-2962
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,144 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Nissan Versa S is a compact sedan that redefines the entry-level segment with its blend of style, efficiency, and modern features. With its sleek and aerodynamic exterior design, the Versa S exudes a contemporary charm, making it stand out on the road. Powered by a peppy 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth five-speed automatic transmission, the Versa S delivers a balanced combination of performance and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for city commuting and daily errands. Inside the cabin, the Versa S offers a surprisingly spacious and comfortable environment for up to five passengers, with supportive seating and ample legroom. Despite its affordability, the Versa S comes generously equipped with a host of modern features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Siri Eyes Free, and a four-speaker audio system. Other notable amenities include power windows and door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and a suite of advanced safety features such as automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, and lane departure warning. With its combination of practicality, efficiency, and value, the 2021 Nissan Versa S is an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking a stylish and well-equipped compact sedan.At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today!Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.AMVIC Licensed Business*Please consult with dealership to confirm all options are as listed*on approved credit, see dealer for details*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details
