2021 Polaris Ranger 1000
CREW XP TEXAS EDITION
2021 Polaris Ranger 1000
CREW XP TEXAS EDITION
Location
7 Nations Power Sports
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-781-1511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Polaris Ranger Crew XP 1000 Texas Edition is built for hard work, premium comfort, and rugged style that stands out from the rest. Powered by a 999cc ProStar engine delivering 82 HP, this side-by-side offers class-leading torque and smooth power for hauling, towing, and tackling tough terrain with a full crew on board.
Purpose-built for capability, the Texas Edition features True On-Demand AWD, Electronic Power Steering, and an upgraded heavy-duty chassis for strength and durability. With arched A-arms, 11 inches of suspension travel, and 13 inches of ground clearance, it’s ready for rocky trails, deep ruts, and demanding job sites.
With 29” Maxxis tires on 14” aluminum wheels and a reinforced frame, the Ranger Crew XP 1000 provides stability and control while carrying heavy loads. It boasts a 2,500-lb towing capacity, 1,000-lb cargo box, and 1,750-lb payload capacity, giving it unmatched utility for work and recreation.
This 6-seater also comes equipped with Texas Edition badging and trim, custom cut-and-sewn seats, a 4,500-lb winch, full-body skid plates, and premium LED lighting. Inside, you’ll find plush seating for the entire crew, ample storage, and rider-friendly ergonomics designed for long days on the job or the trail.
