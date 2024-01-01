$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS
$109 B/W
2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS
$109 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP is a stunning and powerful quad designed for off-road enthusiasts who crave adventure and performance. Powered by a 999cc engine, this machine delivers outstanding power and torque, ensuring an exhilarating ride on even the toughest terrains. Its advanced suspension system and rugged build provide unmatched stability and control, making it perfect for both high-speed trails and challenging off-road conditions. With its eye-catching design and low kilometers, this beautiful quad is fully inspected to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP easy and accessible. Additionally, benefit from our free delivery Canada-wide, providing a convenient and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're conquering rugged trails, racing through open landscapes, or enjoying a leisurely ride, this quad is built to deliver exceptional performance and durability. Don’t miss the chance to own this top-of-the-line vehicle that combines power, style, and advanced features with the 2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP—a must-see for any serious off-road enthusiast.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259