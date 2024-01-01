Menu
<p>The <strong>2021 Polaris Sportsman 850 Trail</strong> is a powerful and rugged ATV designed for both off-road adventures and heavy-duty tasks. Powered by an 850cc engine, it offers incredible torque and acceleration, making it ideal for tough terrains and steep climbs. This model is equipped with a durable <strong>winch</strong>, perfect for recovery situations or heavy lifting. The Trail edition features enhanced suspension, giving you better control and comfort on rugged trails, while the <strong>Electronic Power Steering (EPS)</strong> provides smooth handling and reduced steering effort.</p><p>We offer <strong>free snow plow installation</strong>, making this machine winter-ready for handling snow removal tasks with ease. Additionally, we provide <strong>flexible financing options</strong> and <strong>free delivery Canada-wide</strong>, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re tackling trails, plowing snow, or doing heavy lifting, the <strong>2021 Polaris Sportsman 850 Trail</strong> is built to deliver top-tier performance and versatility.</p>

2021 Polaris Sportsman 850

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Polaris Sportsman 850

TRAIL $97 B/W

2021 Polaris Sportsman 850

TRAIL $97 B/W

Location

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Polaris Sportsman 850 Trail is a powerful and rugged ATV designed for both off-road adventures and heavy-duty tasks. Powered by an 850cc engine, it offers incredible torque and acceleration, making it ideal for tough terrains and steep climbs. This model is equipped with a durable winch, perfect for recovery situations or heavy lifting. The Trail edition features enhanced suspension, giving you better control and comfort on rugged trails, while the Electronic Power Steering (EPS) provides smooth handling and reduced steering effort.

We offer free snow plow installation, making this machine winter-ready for handling snow removal tasks with ease. Additionally, we provide flexible financing options and free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re tackling trails, plowing snow, or doing heavy lifting, the 2021 Polaris Sportsman 850 Trail is built to deliver top-tier performance and versatility.

Western Auto Group AB

Western Auto Group AB

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-XXXX

780-474-6259

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Auto Group AB

780-474-6259

2021 Polaris Sportsman 850