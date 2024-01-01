$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Polaris Sportsman 850
2021 Polaris Sportsman 850
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Polaris Sportsman 850 Trail is a powerful and rugged ATV designed for both off-road adventures and heavy-duty tasks. Powered by an 850cc engine, it offers incredible torque and acceleration, making it ideal for tough terrains and steep climbs. This model is equipped with a durable winch, perfect for recovery situations or heavy lifting. The Trail edition features enhanced suspension, giving you better control and comfort on rugged trails, while the Electronic Power Steering (EPS) provides smooth handling and reduced steering effort.
We offer free snow plow installation, making this machine winter-ready for handling snow removal tasks with ease. Additionally, we provide flexible financing options and free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re tackling trails, plowing snow, or doing heavy lifting, the 2021 Polaris Sportsman 850 Trail is built to deliver top-tier performance and versatility.
Western Auto Group AB
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
780-474-6259