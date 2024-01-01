$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Polaris Sportsman Touring 850
2021 Polaris Sportsman Touring 850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Polaris 850 Sportsman Touring is a powerful and versatile ATV designed for those who seek adventure and reliability. Powered by an 850cc engine, this machine delivers exceptional performance with impressive torque and smooth acceleration. It features a rad relocate and a legal 2-up seat, enhancing its capability and comfort for both driver and passenger. With its robust build and advanced suspension system, this ATV ensures a stable and enjoyable ride across various terrains. Fully inspected and with low kilometers, it meets the highest standards of quality and performance.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2021 Polaris 850 Sportsman Touring straightforward and affordable. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're tackling rugged trails, embarking on long rides, or handling demanding tasks, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional results. Don't miss the opportunity to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, comfort, and advanced features with the 2021 Polaris 850 Sportsman Touring.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
