Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2021 Polaris 850 Sportsman Touring is a powerful and versatile ATV designed for those who seek adventure and reliability. Powered by an 850cc engine, this machine delivers exceptional performance with impressive torque and smooth acceleration. It features a rad relocate and a legal 2-up seat, enhancing its capability and comfort for both driver and passenger. With its robust build and advanced suspension system, this ATV ensures a stable and enjoyable ride across various terrains. Fully inspected and with low kilometers, it meets the highest standards of quality and performance.</p><p>We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2021 Polaris 850 Sportsman Touring straightforward and affordable. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether youre tackling rugged trails, embarking on long rides, or handling demanding tasks, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional results. Dont miss the opportunity to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, comfort, and advanced features with the 2021 Polaris 850 Sportsman Touring.</p>

2021 Polaris Sportsman Touring 850

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Polaris Sportsman Touring 850

$96 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Polaris Sportsman Touring 850

$96 B/W

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

  1. 1722891230
  2. 1722891231
  3. 1722891233
  4. 1722891235
  5. 1722891237
  6. 1722891239
  7. 1722891240
  8. 1722891242
  9. 1722891243
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Polaris 850 Sportsman Touring is a powerful and versatile ATV designed for those who seek adventure and reliability. Powered by an 850cc engine, this machine delivers exceptional performance with impressive torque and smooth acceleration. It features a rad relocate and a legal 2-up seat, enhancing its capability and comfort for both driver and passenger. With its robust build and advanced suspension system, this ATV ensures a stable and enjoyable ride across various terrains. Fully inspected and with low kilometers, it meets the highest standards of quality and performance.

We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2021 Polaris 850 Sportsman Touring straightforward and affordable. Additionally, take advantage of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're tackling rugged trails, embarking on long rides, or handling demanding tasks, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional results. Don't miss the opportunity to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, comfort, and advanced features with the 2021 Polaris 850 Sportsman Touring.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Western Drives

Used 2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 TURBO for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 Can-Am MAVERICK 1000 TURBO 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Polaris ATV SPORTSMAN 570 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Polaris ATV SPORTSMAN 570 215 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Polaris ATV RZR 900 EFI for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Polaris ATV RZR 900 EFI 714 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Western Drives

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-6259

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Western Drives

780-474-6259

Contact Seller
2021 Polaris Sportsman Touring 850