2021 Polaris Sportsman XP 1000

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
When you're looking for serious muscle in the backcountry, the 2021 Polaris Sportsman 1000 steps up with unmatched power and capability. With a high-output 952cc engine, this beast of a machine delivers aggressive acceleration, class-leading torque, and smooth handling across the roughest terrain.
Built for riders who demand more, the Sportsman 1000 features a reinforced chassis, upgraded suspension, and industry-leading ground clearance to conquer rocks, mud, and trails with ease. Whether you're towing heavy loads or blazing new paths, the power and stability of this ATV won’t let you down.
You’ll also find premium features like on-demand AWD, engine braking system (EBS), and active descent control, giving you maximum confidence in steep or unpredictable terrain. Add in its large front and rear racks for hauling gear, and this machine is ready for whatever the wild throws your way.
Whether you're working the land, chasing the hunt, or exploring off-grid, the 2021 Polaris Sportsman 1000 is your ultimate off-road companion. Reach out today for flexible financing options and fast, reliable nationwide delivery!
