Menu
Account
Sign In
3L 6 Cylinder Engine, No Accidents, Heated Seats, 4x4, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory and Leather Seats, 360* Camera, Keyless Entry, Push To Start, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation, Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring and much more!!! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Just Arrived 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Maroon has 125,755 KM on it. 3L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Four-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $42,900.00. <br/> <br/> <br/> Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 25267 <br/> <br/> <br/> At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do. <br/> <br/> <br/> Why choose us? <br/> <br/> Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> Family Owned & Operated <br/> Finance Available <br/> Extended Warranty <br/> Vehicles Priced to Sell <br/> No Pressure Environment <br/> Inspection & Carfax Report <br/> Professionally Detailed Vehicles <br/> Full Disclosure Guaranteed <br/> AMVIC Licensed <br/> BBB Accredited Business <br/> CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 & 2024 <br/> <br/> <br/> Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at <br/> 3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4 <br/> <br/> <br/> To view the rest of our inventory: <br/> www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory <br/> <br/> <br/> All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report. <br/>

2021 RAM 1500

125,755 KM

Details Description

$42,900

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13519373

2021 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

  1. 13519373
  2. 13519373
  3. 13519373
  4. 13519373
  5. 13519373
  6. 13519373
  7. 13519373
  8. 13519373
  9. 13519373
  10. 13519373
  11. 13519373
  12. 13519373
  13. 13519373
  14. 13519373
  15. 13519373
  16. 13519373
  17. 13519373
  18. 13519373
  19. 13519373
  20. 13519373
  21. 13519373
  22. 13519373
  23. 13519373
  24. 13519373
  25. 13519373
  26. 13519373
  27. 13519373
  28. 13519373
  29. 13519373
  30. 13519373
  31. 13519373
  32. 13519373
  33. 13519373
  34. 13519373
  35. 13519373
  36. 13519373
  37. 13519373
Contact Seller

$42,900

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,755KM
VIN 1C6SRFHT1MN536455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 125,755 KM

Vehicle Description

3L 6 Cylinder Engine, No Accidents, Heated Seats, 4x4, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory and Leather Seats, 360* Camera, Keyless Entry, Push To Start, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation, Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring and much more!!!




Just Arrived 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Maroon has 125,755 KM on it. 3L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, Four-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $42,900.00.


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 25267


At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do.


Why choose us?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 & 2024


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Diamond Motors

Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr 118,845 KM $32,900 + GST
Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator OVERLAND 4WD for sale in Edmonton, AB
2020 Jeep Gladiator OVERLAND 4WD 155,782 KM $32,900 + GST
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 39,800 KM $24,900 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Diamond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

Call Dealer

587-444-XXXX

(click to show)

587-444-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,900

+ GST>

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

2021 RAM 1500