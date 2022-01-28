Menu
2021 RAM 1500

10,974 KM

$45,771

+ tax & licensing
$45,771

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

Sale

$45,771

+ taxes & licensing

10,974KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8195793
  Stock #: PW8201A
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT1MS559579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,974 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ram 1500 Classic QUAD CAB, HEMI! NO ACCIDENTS V8! Tradesman HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Bright White Clearcoat Interested in a vehicle in Edmonton, Alberta or have more questions? Contact our Go Honda Sales Team in Edmonton at 780-483-4024! Book a test drive now! At Go Honda,our professional sales team speaks your language, literally we speak several different languages, including Tagalog, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, Polish, Romanian and Ukrainian. We want to help you find the best vehicle in Edmonton that fits both your lifestyle and budget!At Go Honda, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of western Canada!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Honda reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*On approved credit, see dealer for detailsGo Honda is an AMVIC-Licensed Business.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Running Boards/Side Steps
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
GVWR: 3
800 lbs)
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
084 kgs (6
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Requires Subscription

Email Go Honda

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

