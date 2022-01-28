2021 RAM 1500

Sale $45,771 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 9 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8195793

8195793 Stock #: PW8201A

PW8201A VIN: 1C6RR7FT1MS559579

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,974 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Running Boards/Side Steps WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics GVWR: 3 800 lbs) A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 084 kgs (6 Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.