2021 RAM 1500

7,995 KM

Details Description Features

$136,995

+ tax & licensing
$136,995

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

$136,995

+ taxes & licensing

7,995KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8441847
  Stock #: PT5265B
  VIN: 1C6SRFU95MN713356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT5265B
  • Mileage 7,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Ram TRX | One-Owner - No accidents | Heated & Cooled Front Seats | Heated Wheel | NAV | Adaptive Cruise | 360 Cameras | Push Start | Sunroof | Paddle Shifters | Blind-spot | Sport Exhaust | Video AvailableCall/Text Nelson, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales ExecutiveAbout this RAM TRX:We are very pleased to offer this 2021 Ram TRX, finished in Black exterior with black leather interior.This one owner TRX comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: heated & cooled power leather front seats, heated multi-function steering wheel w/ paddle shifters, navigation, 360 cameras, push-button start, blind-spot monitors, sport exhaust, sunroof, adaptive cruise, and much more!Competitive Financing & Extended Warranty options available. Ask us how we can get you approved today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Supercharged
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
WHEELS: 18" X 9" BLACK POLISH ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

