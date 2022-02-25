$136,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Location
Porsche Centre Edmonton
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,995 KM
Vehicle Description
Ram TRX | One-Owner - No accidents | Heated & Cooled Front Seats | Heated Wheel | NAV | Adaptive Cruise | 360 Cameras | Push Start | Sunroof | Paddle Shifters | Blind-spot | Sport Exhaust | Video AvailableCall/Text Nelson, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales ExecutiveAbout this RAM TRX:We are very pleased to offer this 2021 Ram TRX, finished in Black exterior with black leather interior.This one owner TRX comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: heated & cooled power leather front seats, heated multi-function steering wheel w/ paddle shifters, navigation, 360 cameras, push-button start, blind-spot monitors, sport exhaust, sunroof, adaptive cruise, and much more!Competitive Financing & Extended Warranty options available. Ask us how we can get you approved today!
