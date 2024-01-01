Menu
<p >The 2021 Dodge Ram Express Crew Cab offers a combination of rugged capability and modern comfort features, making it an attractive option for drivers seeking both utility and luxury. This model comes equipped with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, ensuring that you stay comfortable even in colder weather conditions. The added convenience of remote start allows you to warm up your truck before you even step inside.</p> <p >The Crew Cab configuration provides spacious seating, making it ideal for both passengers and cargo. Whether youre embarking on a long road trip or navigating urban streets, the 2021 Dodge Ram Express ensures a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.</p> <p >For specific details, availability, and the latest features, its recommended to check with Dodge dealerships or their official website, as offerings can vary. If you have any more specific questions or if theres anything else I can assist you with, feel free to let me know!</p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT2MG527379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 55455
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Western Drives

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

2021 RAM 1500 Classic