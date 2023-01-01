Menu
2021 Toyota 4Runner

48,591 KM

Details Features

$54,998

+ tax & licensing
$54,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

Sale

$54,998

+ taxes & licensing

48,591KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10066203
  • Stock #: PW9100
  • VIN: JTENU5JR8M5931631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW9100
  • Mileage 48,591 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Redwood
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Fabric seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
barcelona red metallic
classic silver metallic
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
NAUTICAL BLUE METALLIC
SUPER WHITE
Requires Subscription
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
SofTex Seats
4Runner SR5 Grade
4Runner Limited Package 7-Passenger
BLIZZARD PEARL
4Runner TRD Off Road Package 5 Passenger
4Runner Venture Package 5 Passenger
4Runner Nightshade Package 7 Passenger
4Runner Trail Package 5 Passenger
4Runner TRD Pro Package 5 Passenger
Front collision mitigation
CEMENT
ARMY GREEN
LUNAR ROCK
SAND BEIGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

