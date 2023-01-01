$54,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota 4Runner
48,591KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10066203
- Stock #: PW9100
- VIN: JTENU5JR8M5931631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Redwood
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Fabric seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
barcelona red metallic
classic silver metallic
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
NAUTICAL BLUE METALLIC
SUPER WHITE
Requires Subscription
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
SofTex Seats
4Runner SR5 Grade
4Runner Limited Package 7-Passenger
BLIZZARD PEARL
4Runner TRD Off Road Package 5 Passenger
4Runner Venture Package 5 Passenger
4Runner Nightshade Package 7 Passenger
4Runner Trail Package 5 Passenger
4Runner TRD Pro Package 5 Passenger
Front collision mitigation
CEMENT
ARMY GREEN
LUNAR ROCK
SAND BEIGE
