2021 Toyota C-HR

$35,997 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 1 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10397961

10397961 Stock #: PJ21547A

PJ21547A VIN: JTNKHMBX8M1107957

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,125 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Fabric seat trim Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT BLACK Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC BLACK SAND PEARL CH-R LE GRADE BLIZZARD PEARL Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.