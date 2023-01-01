Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota C-HR

70,125 KM

Details Description Features

$35,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota C-HR

2021 Toyota C-HR

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota C-HR

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 10397961
  2. 10397961
  3. 10397961
  4. 10397961
  5. 10397961
  6. 10397961
  7. 10397961
  8. 10397961
  9. 10397961
  10. 10397961
  11. 10397961
  12. 10397961
  13. 10397961
  14. 10397961
  15. 10397961
  16. 10397961
  17. 10397961
  18. 10397961
  19. 10397961
  20. 10397961
  21. 10397961
  22. 10397961
  23. 10397961
  24. 10397961
  25. 10397961
  26. 10397961
  27. 10397961
  28. 10397961
  29. 10397961
  30. 10397961
  31. 10397961
  32. 10397961
  33. 10397961
  34. 10397961
  35. 10397961
  36. 10397961
Contact Seller

$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10397961
  • Stock #: PJ21547A
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX8M1107957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,125 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Fabric seat trim
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
BLACK SAND PEARL
CH-R LE GRADE
BLIZZARD PEARL
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2020 Honda Accord SE...
 32,004 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-250 Supe...
 37,267 KM
$64,247 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5
66,001 KM
$41,497 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory