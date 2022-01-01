2021 Toyota Highlander

+ taxes & licensing
855-996-4230
1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1
855-996-4230
+ taxes & licensing
Whether youre hustling around town or venturing out to see what nature has to offer, find your confidence growingevery time youre behind the wheel of Highlander. Thanks to a combination of a strong V6 engine and versatile capabilities,Highlander makes getting there part of the adventureHighlander is ready to elevate every moment with its plush, modern interior. Up front, anavailable 12.3-in. touchscreen display gives you access to a variety of its systems with anintuitive touch. Even the center console features available Qicompatible wireless smartphonecharging to bring more convenience to your drive.Highlanders sleek design will turn heads wherever you go. Expanded fender flares accentuate its widestance, while muscular character lines run all the way from the hood to the rear to help define its moderndesign and inspire you to pursue your passions.Make no compromises; whether on the highway, out on the town or just picking up your child from school, do yourself a favor and take your place behind the wheel of our newest trade in! Come to Go Nissan South, we strive for our customers to expect excellence. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan South reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1