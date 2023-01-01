Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

62,552 KM

Details Description Features

$46,907

+ tax & licensing
$46,907

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

$46,907

+ taxes & licensing

62,552KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10230464
  Stock #: PC11804
  VIN: 2T3D1RFVXMW145599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC11804
  • Mileage 62,552 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Norden Volkswagen, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipPlease come visit us at:14703 137 Ave NW just off St. Albert Trail T5L 2L5AEdmonton, ABPhone: 7804843000

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
BLACK
Beige
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
SILVER SKY METALLIC
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
LIGHT GREY
BLUEPRINT
Requires Subscription
MIDNIGHT BLACK METALLIC
RAV4 Limited Grade
BLIZZARD PEARL
Mixed SofTex Leather Seat Trim
RUBY FLARE PEARL
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

