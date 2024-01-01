$19,999+ tax & licensing
2022 CAN AM Can Am Outlander 850 XMR
$119 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 792 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR is a top-of-the-line ATV designed for off-road enthusiasts who demand power and performance. Featuring a potent 850cc engine, this machine delivers outstanding torque and acceleration, making it ideal for tackling the toughest terrains with ease. Its advanced suspension system and rugged construction ensure a smooth and stable ride, whether you're navigating through mud, trails, or rough landscapes. With low kilometers and in excellent condition, this ATV has been fully inspected to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2022 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're tackling extreme off-road conditions, handling demanding tasks, or enjoying recreational rides, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional performance and durability. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, comfort, and advanced features with the 2022 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
